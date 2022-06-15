Sheehans meet Bob Uecker

Julie Zawistowski (left) and Don Sheehan (center) of Hayward visit with Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker prior to a June 2 Brewers game at American Family Field.

A Hayward family was excited to participate in an ALS awareness event recently prior to and during a Milwaukee Brewers game at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Former Sawyer County Sheriff Don Sheehan, who has ALS, along with his daughter, Julie Zawistowski, and more than 50 family members and friends from Hayward, Eau Claire and the Twin Cities visited the stadium on Lou Gehrig Day, an annual event staged to bring awareness to ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.

