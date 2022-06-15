...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Price
and southeastern Sawyer Counties through 730 AM CDT...
At 700 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles west of Hawkins, or 10 miles northeast of Ladysmith, moving
northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Connors Lake and Loretta.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek
shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Julie Zawistowski (left) and Don Sheehan (center) of Hayward visit with Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker prior to a June 2 Brewers game at American Family Field.
A Hayward family was excited to participate in an ALS awareness event recently prior to and during a Milwaukee Brewers game at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Former Sawyer County Sheriff Don Sheehan, who has ALS, along with his daughter, Julie Zawistowski, and more than 50 family members and friends from Hayward, Eau Claire and the Twin Cities visited the stadium on Lou Gehrig Day, an annual event staged to bring awareness to ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.
