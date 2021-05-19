Donation to Hayward Education Foundation

On behalf of the Turk’s Inn Charitable Foundation, Tom Shuman (left front) delivers a $27,000 check to Bill Mestelle, president of the Hayward Community Schools Education Foundation. Other HCSEF board members pictured are (back row, L-R) Martha Heisel, Kathy Pachal, Brett Morgan, Dan VanderVelden, Randy Pachal, Lynn Syverson, Laura Taylor, Kylah Eckes and Mike Bratley.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Community Schools Education Foundation (HCSEF) board of directors held their annual meeting May 12 at Hayward High School.

Tom Shuman, trustee of the Turk’s Inn Charitable Education Trust, delivered a check of $27,000 to Foundation president Bill Mestelle. This is in addition to a donation of $6,000 donated last October.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments