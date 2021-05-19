On behalf of the Turk’s Inn Charitable Foundation, Tom Shuman (left front) delivers a $27,000 check to Bill Mestelle, president of the Hayward Community Schools Education Foundation. Other HCSEF board members pictured are (back row, L-R) Martha Heisel, Kathy Pachal, Brett Morgan, Dan VanderVelden, Randy Pachal, Lynn Syverson, Laura Taylor, Kylah Eckes and Mike Bratley.
There are many saying that the economy is recovering and there are many job openings but few workers applying and one of the reasons is there is more incentive to stay on unemployment insurance with the $300 a week supplemental for those who lost their job because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What do you think? Should the $300 supplemental stop or should it continue?
