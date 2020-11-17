Curbside pickup service has returned to the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18. In-library access and use will continue to be on pause until further notice due to the high rate of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The library’s curbside pickup will be open Monday through Friday during the following times: Monday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

