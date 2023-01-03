Barb Schweig, Hayward Community Food Shelf Chair, offers “a big thank you” to everyone who helped make 2022 another successful year for the Hayward Community Food Shelf (HCFS).

Whether you donated a can of food to a food drive, made a financial donation, gave of your time and energy to our efforts or something else, your support this past year meant HCFS was able to help many in our community with their food needs. Your support is greatly appreciated by HCFS and many others.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments