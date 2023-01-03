...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs
Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Hayward Community Food Shelf recognizes generous community outreach
Barb Schweig, Hayward Community Food Shelf Chair, offers “a big thank you” to everyone who helped make 2022 another successful year for the Hayward Community Food Shelf (HCFS).
Whether you donated a can of food to a food drive, made a financial donation, gave of your time and energy to our efforts or something else, your support this past year meant HCFS was able to help many in our community with their food needs. Your support is greatly appreciated by HCFS and many others.
