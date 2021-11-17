The Hayward Community Choir will present their 32{sup}nd{/sup} Christmas cantata, “King Jesus is His Name,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 3, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Hayward High School auditorium.
Directed by Holly Bacha, this year’s cantata has about 30 singers and will take about one hour with no intermission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.