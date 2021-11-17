The Hayward Community Choir will present their 32{sup}nd{/sup} Christmas cantata, “King Jesus is His Name,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 3, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Hayward High School auditorium.

Directed by Holly Bacha, this year’s cantata has about 30 singers and will take about one hour with no intermission.

