The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team fell to the Eau Claire Area Stars 1-0 in a WIAA sectional semifinal game in Eau Claire Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Eau Claire’s Madison Schwengler scored the game’s only goal just under six minutes into the final period, and Alesha Smith stopped 18 shots for the shutout as the Stars advanced to the sectional finals.

