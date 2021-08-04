Civic Club tourney winners

Taking first place in the Hayward Civic Club’s benefit golf scramble Sunday, Aug. 1 were the team of (L-R) Lukle Korpela, Betz Latsch and Nik VanVonderen.

 Contributed photo

The Hayward Civic Club held its annual benefit golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 1.

The winners were: First place—Nik VanVonderen, Luke Korpela and Betz Latsch, 63; second—Ken Lundberg, Matt Clark and Don Crawford, 64; third—Mitch Byrd, Jerry Elbert and Deb Degrio, 65.

