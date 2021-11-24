Cantata rehearsal

Directed by Holly Bacha, the Hayward Community Choir rehearses for its 2021 cantata, “King Jesus is His Name.”

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Community Choir will present its postponed 32{sup}nd{/sup} Christmas cantata, “King Jesus is His Name,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Hayward High School auditorium.

The cantata originally was scheduled for Christmas 2020, but was not performed because of the pandemic.

