Burglars

A surveillance photo of two burglary suspects at Round Lake Marina storage has been posted on the Sawyer County Sheriff's Facebook page

 Photo contributed

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department reports that over the last two weeks there have been multiple burglary and theft complaints in the Hayward area, specifically on Highway B and Chippewa Trail just east of the City of Hayward.

The sheriff’s office said multiple construction storage containers and storage units have been entered by force. The suspects have taken multiple items from each.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments