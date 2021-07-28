Babe Ruth Black team

The Hayward Babe Ruth Black baseball team took second place in the Heart of the North League tournament at Cameron last weekend. Team members are: (front, L-R) Coach Matt Schulte, Braden Crust, Evan McConnell, Eric Fish, Trent Sjostrom, Lucas Hansen, Coach Brett McConnell; (Back L-R) Coach Bobby Seiling, Kyle Gajewski, Mac Seiling, Raymond Hart, Jacob Schuck, Robbie Schulte, Brady Groat, Cade Schlapper and Coach Craig Schlapper.

 Contributed photo

The Hayward Black Babe Ruth baseball team took second place at the Heart of the North league tournament in Cameron July 23-25.

The game results were: Saturday: Hayward Black 7, Hayward Gold 4; Sunday: Hayward Black 13, Spooner Black 6; Sunday championship game: Ladysmith 10, Hayward Black 1.

