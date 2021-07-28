The Hayward Black Babe Ruth baseball team took second place at the Heart of the North league tournament in Cameron July 23-25.
The game results were: Saturday: Hayward Black 7, Hayward Gold 4; Sunday: Hayward Black 13, Spooner Black 6; Sunday championship game: Ladysmith 10, Hayward Black 1.
