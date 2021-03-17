Former Hayward Hurricanes athlete Katie Taylor claimed the NCAA National Championship in the weight throw, a first in that event for the Minnesota State University-Mankato Women’s Track & Field program, on Thursday, March 11, at the 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships at Birmingham, Alabama.

Taylor, a senior from Hayward, progressed out of the first flight of throws with a top mark of 19.91 meters (65 feet 4 inches), surpassing her previous school record throw of 64-6.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments