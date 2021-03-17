12U girls win state championship

Members of the state champion Hayward 12U girls hockey team are: Top row left to right: Head Coach Pat Sheehan, Madison Westaby-Harder, Alaska Johnson, Zandra Land, Helen Thompson, Colby Sprenger, Savannah Harris, Harper Sheehan, Ceilia Strottmann and Assistant Coach Ashley Land; and bottom row left to right: Mackenna Cadotte, Macie Reinke, Lainey Duffy, Lilah Miller and Olivia Webster.

 Photo contributed

The Hayward Hurricane 12U girls hockey team on March 13-14 won the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association championship at the state tournament hosted by Beaver Dam.

In their opening game Hayward defeated the Western Wisconsin Stars 9-3, then upended Hudson 6-3 in the semifinals, and then skated to a 5-4 overtime victory over Beaver Dam in the championship game.

