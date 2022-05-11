The Hayward Hawks baseball club has announced its 2022 game schedule, which includes 12 home games at Larry Somerville Field and seven away games for the regular season.

The Hawks will open the season at Brill Sunday, May 22. They will play their second game Wednesda, May 25, at the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks.

