Over the past week, the Hayward Hawks picked up two big wins over the Haugen Hornets and Osceola Bermuda Triangles to improve their overall record to 12-4 and Independent League mark to 4-1.
On a cool Wednesday night July 7, Tom Danczyk struck out 17 batters to lead the Hawks to a 13-inning 1-0 win over the Haugen Hornets at Larry Somerville Field. Danczyk did not allow a walk and gave up just two hits in the complete-game performance.
A poll concerning whether a congressional investigation should be held concerning the January 6 riot/demonstration at the US Capital, the day the US House of Representatives and US Senate met to certify the Electoral College votes that determines presidential election winner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.