A slide in time

Hawks runner Derrick Miller slides home to score a run on a wild pitch as Osceola pitcher Zachary Eosso takes a throw from the catcher in the July 9 game at Larry Somerville Field.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Over the past week, the Hayward Hawks picked up two big wins over the Haugen Hornets and Osceola Bermuda Triangles to improve their overall record to 12-4 and Independent League mark to 4-1.

On a cool Wednesday night July 7, Tom Danczyk struck out 17 batters to lead the Hawks to a 13-inning 1-0 win over the Haugen Hornets at Larry Somerville Field. Danczyk did not allow a walk and gave up just two hits in the complete-game performance.

