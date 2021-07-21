The Haugen Knights held the Hayward Hawks to four hits in a 7-3 win at Haugen Saturday, July 17.

Tom Danczyk pitched four innings and took the loss for the Hawks, giving up nine hits and five earned runs, walking two and striking out one. Matt Flesher pitched four innings in relief, giving up five hits and one earned run, striking out seven and walking none.

