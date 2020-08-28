The popular singletrack mountain bike trails between Hatchery Creek County Park and Mosquito Brook east of Hayward are being renovated by a crew from Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA), aided by volunteers.
One of CAMBA’s original hand-built singletrack trails, the trail traverses nine miles of stunning glaciated terrain. As beautiful as it is, it’s become challenging to ride over the years with exposed tree roots, annoying rocks and narrow turns.
