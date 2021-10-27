Hayward Area Ski Trail Association (HASTA) will not host its traditional ski season-opening ski swap event because of the need for very wide spacing, the difficulty of gathering enough people to work the event, and the need to eliminate crowding that typically occurs during the event.

This summer and fall the Hospital HASTA ski/walking trails have been mowed several times. The mower gets most of the brush, but there may be briars that could use a trimming. HASTA members and others who are out walking this fall may want to consider bringing along a pair of brush cutters/brush nippers to help with the trimming.

