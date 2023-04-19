DeMarr

Harvey Warren DeMarr, age 85, of New Post passed away Friday, April 7, 2023.

Harvey was born February 14, 1938, in Hayward, the son of Edward and Myrtle (Coon) DeMarr. Our father had the most kindest heart and gentle soul. Everyone who met him was greatly touched. Harvey worked very hard all his life. He was an avid sports person, enjoyed the outdoors, family cookout and evening bonfires by the family estate. Harvey will be always dearly loved, greatly missed, yet never forgotten and will always and forever be in our hearts.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments