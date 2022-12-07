...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches and possible local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially
limited visibility on roadways for the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Harriet Dawn Reeve, age 73, of Hayward, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. She was born on February 10, 1949, in Hayward, the daughter of Stuart Levake and Ethel Rolfe. Harriet grew up mostly in the south but eventually made her way back up north where she was always cold!
She was a strong woman who survived everything life threw at her with a positive attitude and a great sense of humor. She’d always say it’ll all come out in the wash. She wasn’t one to mince words either and wasn’t shy about telling you what she did and didn’t like, especially to eat. Family was always most important to her. Harriet adored her Grandma Sophie and often shared her most treasured memories of her. She was most excited to become a grandmother, and great grandmother herself. She always lit up in the presence of her grandchildren. She especially loved being called GiGi as the family kept expanding. Harriet loved animals, especially her fur babies, Daisey Mae and Old Man and Miss Bella. She also enjoyed traveling, planting flowers, old country music and a strong cup of coffee.
