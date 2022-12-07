reeve

Harriet Dawn Reeve, age 73, of Hayward, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. She was born on February 10, 1949, in Hayward, the daughter of Stuart Levake and Ethel Rolfe. Harriet grew up mostly in the south but eventually made her way back up north where she was always cold!

She was a strong woman who survived everything life threw at her with a positive attitude and a great sense of humor. She’d always say it’ll all come out in the wash. She wasn’t one to mince words either and wasn’t shy about telling you what she did and didn’t like, especially to eat. Family was always most important to her. Harriet adored her Grandma Sophie and often shared her most treasured memories of her. She was most excited to become a grandmother, and great grandmother herself. She always lit up in the presence of her grandchildren. She especially loved being called GiGi as the family kept expanding. Harriet loved animals, especially her fur babies, Daisey Mae and Old Man and Miss Bella. She also enjoyed traveling, planting flowers, old country music and a strong cup of coffee.

