Maran Bacon receives award

Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Registered Nurse Maran Bacon, right, poses with Daniell Fransen and her child, whom Bacon assisted in the hospital’s Family Birthplace center. Fransen nominated Bacon for the prestigious DAISY Award, given to nurses to recognize the care they provide.

Registered Nurse Maran Bacon of Hayward Area Memorial Hospital has been named a recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, recognizing the care she provides to her patients in the hospital’s Family Birthplace program.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation program that honors nurses for the compassionate care they provide to their patients and families every day. The award has been adopted by over 3,000 health care facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion.

