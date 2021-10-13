bryan neuswanger

 Burnett Co. Sheriff's Dept.

A teacher at the HACIL virtual charter school in Hayward was arrested Friday, Oct. 8, in Burnett County on allegations of exposing harmful material to a child and causing mental harm to a child.

According to an Oct. 8 news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Bryan N. Neuswanger, 39, was arrested in Grantsburg for causing mental harm to a child and exposing harmful material to a child.

