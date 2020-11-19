Habitat for Humanity of Sawyer County welcomes the newest additions for its homeownership program. Zach and Sadie Schmidt. They are in the final stages of closing on the purchase of their renovated home in Stone Lake that fits the needs of their family of four like a glove.
Successful applicants for homeownership through Habitat have to meet many requirements. First and foremost is that the family must demonstrate their need for the home.
