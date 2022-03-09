Kaydence Poplin of Hayward competed for Deutsch’s Gymnastics at the Lumberjill Invitational in Chippewa Falls Feb. 19-20.

In Level 4 (senior) competition she scored 7.85 in the vault, 3.0 in the bars, 7.225 in the beam and 7.625 in the floor exercise for a total score of 25.7.

