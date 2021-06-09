Jack Gustafson of Watertown, Minnesota, won his second consecutive Hayward Open over the June 5-6 weekend at Hayward Golf Club.
Gustafson finished with a remarkable nine under par after shooting rounds of 66, 65 and 39 for a score of 170. Alex Kolquist of Duluth was second at 174, with rounds of 74-67-33. Matt Mellin of Duluth was third at 180.
