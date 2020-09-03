Once again, Wisconsin and the nation must bear witness to the violent and inhumane treatment of our Black and Brown community. However, the recent tragic shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, was not in Missouri, Kentucky or Minnesota. This tragedy occurred in our state’s own backyard and is a stark reminder Black lives must matter in every state, in every city and in every community.
My thoughts and prayers are with Jacob Blake and his family. As a Black woman, mother and citizen of our great state, my heart goes out to Mr. Blake and his family as he makes his physical and emotional recovery from the lasting effects of this tragic ordeal.
