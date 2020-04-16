For those of you who may not be as connected to the small business community, I’d like to try to explain the reality of our current situation.

To set the stage, please remember that owning a business doesn’t automatically make someone wealthy. Customers see a nice storefront and employees running a busy cash register, and they may assume the place is a “gold mine.” The truth is that many businesses have loans and lines of credit to ensure they have cash to operate, just like you and I have a mortgage and a credit card.

