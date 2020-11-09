The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced it will be removing gray wolves (timber wolves) from the federal endangered species list for the lower 48 states. The rule was published in the Federal Register Nov. 3 and will take effect 60 days afterwards on Jan. 4, 2021.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources again will assume the responsibility of managing wolves in Wisconsin, as it has done for decades.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments