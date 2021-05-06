Dear editor:

Graduates, you have now completed your Initial education. You have received your diploma and are ready to set the world on fire. A lot of people have helped you along the way. I suggest that you should thank them for the support that they have given you. Most importantly thank your mom and dad. Remember they have been there for the whole part of your life, and they will always be for you fore the rest of your life.

