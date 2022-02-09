Governor Tony Evers, left, presents a facsimile Tourism Investment Program check for $42,174 to Emmett Brown, executive director of the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame. Also on hand were Hall of Fame board members (L-R) Tom Turngren, Wendy Williamson and John Dettloff.
Governor Tony Evers, left, presents a facsimile Tourism Investment Grant Program check to Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation,as Birkie staff look on. The grant will be used for the development of the new Telemark Village recreation area.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward to present Tourism Capital Investment grants to two prominent local organizations.
The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation will receive a grant of $762,750 to help with the development of the new Mt. Telemark Village, a destination year-round recreation area to be built on the historic Telemark Lodge property, which was purchased by the foundation last February.
