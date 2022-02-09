On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward to present Tourism Capital Investment grants to two prominent local organizations.

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation will receive a grant of $762,750 to help with the development of the new Mt. Telemark Village, a destination year-round recreation area to be built on the historic Telemark Lodge property, which was purchased by the foundation last February.

