Gov. Tony Evers, with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board, hosted a “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” forum highlighting key investments and strategies to boost workforce participation and help employers meet their needs for well-trained and highly skilled workers.

The event was held Thursday, Aug. 10 at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University.

  

