Scott Schultz (far left), director of industry and innovation for Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board introduced the panelists who talked about the services they offered. They include from (left) Thomas Michels, labor market information; Thomas Draghi, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation; Kristine Porter, Job Service and Employer Registration; Long Vang, Apprenticeships and Skyler Dural Exer, Northwest CEP.
Members of the public were invited to participate in discussion groups on various workforce issues such as housing and broadband. However, there was only 15 minutes for input and some felt that wasn't sufficient.
This visual reveals caregivers the state is facing.
Gov. Tony Evers, with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board, hosted a “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” forum highlighting key investments and strategies to boost workforce participation and help employers meet their needs for well-trained and highly skilled workers.
The event was held Thursday, Aug. 10 at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University.
