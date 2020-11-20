MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' virtual meeting on Friday with Republican legislative leaders to discuss COVID-19 relief efforts was "productive," the governor's spokeswoman and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said.
The meeting was Evers' first with newly-elected Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and his first since May with Vos. It comes as the coronavirus continues to ravage the state, with hospitals at or near capacity. The head of the Wisconsin Hospital Association on Thursday urged Evers and Republicans to work together urgently to avoid the crisis becoming a catastrophe.
