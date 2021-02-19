FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, Reince Priebus, then chief of staff for President-elect Donald Trump, arrives at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Priebus, the former White House Chief of Staff to Donald Trump, has called Republican donors and power brokers in Wisconsin to discuss a possible bid for governor or the U.S. Senate.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Reince Priebus, a former White House chief of staff to Donald Trump, has called Republican donors and power brokers in Wisconsin to discuss a possible bid for governor or the U.S. Senate next year, according to a GOP strategist who spoke directly with Priebus about his deliberations.
The Republican described Priebus, who now works for a law firm and lives outside Washington, as far away from making a decision and largely listening to donors' advice. The strategist was not authorized to comment publicly about Priebus's discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity.
