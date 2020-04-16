Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature went to great lengths to make voters go to the polls last Tuesday. On April 9 CNN listed Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming — 17 states and Puerto Rico — as already postponing their elections. And all-mail voting is done in five states. But rather than agree to a method that would maintain the integrity of the election and protect voters, the Republicans opted to force a face-to-face vote on Tuesday.
