I read an article on the Internet by a woman who wrote about what she didn’t accomplish in 2021. She called it “My Year in Failures.”

I thought, what an excellent idea for a column as we head into the New Year. Instead of talking about our resolutions for the New Year, let’s talk about what we didn’t do this year. It doesn’t have to be shameful or pathetic. None of this talk about being losers or thinking we have lost our ability to make good judgments. It can just be honest and perhaps lead us into making decisions or changing behaviors that are better for us—fresher, not so repetitive.

