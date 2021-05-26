The Hayward Golf Club Ladies League was off to a great start Wednesday, May 19, beginning with a light breakfast and business meeting, then off to golf.

Game of the day was T and F. Winners were: First place, Mickie Richards; second, Diane Ksiazyk; third, Pat Gleason. Closest to the pin winners were: No. 3—Vicki Paasch and No. 14—Millie Merk; chip-ins: No. 7—Pat Gleason, Claudia Methven, Karen Giese; No. 9—Pat Leitz; No. 5—Diana Ksiazyk; and No. 4—Karen Scheldroup.

