The Hayward Golf Club Ladies League was off to a great start Wednesday, May 19, beginning with a light breakfast and business meeting, then off to golf.
Game of the day was T and F. Winners were: First place, Mickie Richards; second, Diane Ksiazyk; third, Pat Gleason. Closest to the pin winners were: No. 3—Vicki Paasch and No. 14—Millie Merk; chip-ins: No. 7—Pat Gleason, Claudia Methven, Karen Giese; No. 9—Pat Leitz; No. 5—Diana Ksiazyk; and No. 4—Karen Scheldroup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.