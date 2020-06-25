Golf news

The Hayward Ladies Golf League enjoyed a beautiful day on the course on June 17. Game of the day was Putts and Dots. Winners of the day: Lowest Number of Putts, Lori DeJoode; Most Putts, Ginny Herman; Most Dots (fairway drive shots), Michelle Lambert; Least Dots, Pat Leitz; Birdies,Shirley Redmond (14), Peggy Ettestad (16), Cindy Storm (1), Michelle Lambert (3 and 15), Marlene Tremblay (15). Chip Ins: Shirley Redmond (14), Peggy Ettestad (3), Brenda Proeschel (2 and 14), Karen Scheldroup(15), Shannon Blegen (8) and Lori DeJoode (12).  

After golf, many ladies enjoyed conversation, food and refreshments on the Caddy Shak patio. If any lady is interested in joining the league please call the Pro Shop at 715-634-2760. This week’s game will be Three Blind Mice. 

