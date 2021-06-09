Wednesday morning started out on a cool note for the “Pink Ball Day” at Hayward Golf Club Women’s League, but it didn’t take long for the sun to come out and bring a beautiful golf day. Coming in at 100 to take first place was the team of Kathy Mathis, Diane Utzig, Mary Roberts and Millie Merk . Second place coming at 102 went to Michele Flezar, Shirley Redmond, Nancy Rubeinstein and Pat Gleason.

Chip ins: Diana Ksiazyk, No. 1; Nancy Nelson, No. 7; and Karen Scheldroup, No. 16. Sandy Swanson took the honors on both CTP on No. 8 and No. 12. Birdies went to Diana Ksiazyk on No. 1, Pat Patko on No. 9 and Ginger Strom, who also was the grand prize winner for the “Wear Your Pink.”

