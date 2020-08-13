Golf news

The Hayward Golf Club Ladies League spent another beautiful day on the course with the game of the day being “Trouble.” Winners were: Marilyn Kamen with plus 12 and Margo Mettler with plus 19. Cindy Bijold and Brenda Proeschel tied with minus 4. The chip-in pot was shared by five ladies: Judy Kjelstad No. 9, Marlene Tremblay No. 18, Sue Ryan No. 5, Tali Johnson No. 10 and Mickie Richards on No. 14.

Carding birdies for the day were Michele Fleszar on No. 5, Pat Leitz No. 8 and Brenda Proeschel No. 5. 

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments