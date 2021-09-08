Another beautiful day on the Hayward Golf Course with the ladies league game of the day being Team Play. Winners: First Flight first place, Vicky Paasch/Vicky McGregor, 68; second, Barb Hise/Millie Merk, 68.75; third, Betz Latsch/Karen Giese, 69. Second Flight first place, Pat Patko/Nancy Nelson, 71; second, Kay Moe/Pat Gleason, 73.5; third, Diane Utzig/Michele Lambert, 74.5. Chip-ins: Diane Heinzal No. 7, Claudia Methven No. 13, Brenda Proeschal No. 3 and Peggy Ettasted No. 2. Kathy Mathis had a birdie on No. 14 (three weeks ago). CTP: Mary Jo Link No. 3 and Cheryl Treland No. 12.

Each team was in a contest for best Decorated Cart, with Cindy Ross/Cathy Hauschildt coming in first. Winning Best Costume were Cheryl Treland and Diana Ksiazyk.

