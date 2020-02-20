GoFundme to help 2020 Hayward grad

Stacy Abke, 26, of Richmond, Michigan, formerly Stacy Hagberg of Hayward – a 2010 Hayward High School graduate – is slowly recovering from what appears to be a viral infection. A GoFundMe page has been started by her sister, Sarah Lew, to help with expenses not covered by insurance. Abke is shown with her daughter, Audrey, age 4.

Stacy Abke, 26, a 2010 Hayward High School graduate whose parents are Lynda and Scott Hagberg of Hayward, is making slow progress from an intensive care unit (ICU) at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

A GoFundMe page has bet set up by Abke’s sister, Sarah Lew of Franklin, to help with expenses not covered by insurance.

