Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) and ROAM Adventure Base Camp will host a Global Fat Bike Day celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Highway 00 trailhead three miles east of Seeley.
Guided rides will be offered for riders of all levels, starting at 1:15 p.m. Afterward riders will enjoy a light lunch with gourmet soup and refreshments and receive a pair of wool CAMBA winter-design socks.
A question about what people like about Main Street Hayward, which is a quarterfinalist in the 2021 America’s Main Street contest this year called “Road to Recovery, a contest organized by Independent We Stand.
