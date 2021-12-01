Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) and ROAM Adventure Base Camp will host a Global Fat Bike Day celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Highway 00 trailhead three miles east of Seeley.

Guided rides will be offered for riders of all levels, starting at 1:15 p.m. Afterward riders will enjoy a light lunch with gourmet soup and refreshments and receive a pair of wool CAMBA winter-design socks.

