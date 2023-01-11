Ice Age Trail

This is the logo of the Ice Age Trail Alliance.

 Photo submitted

“My Adventures in Glacial Bay Alaska” is the title of a presentation by Dr. Kent Syverson scheduled for the annual meeting of the Superior Lobe Ice Age Chapter at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall at UW-Barron County in Rice Lake.

Syverson conducted his Ph.D. research in Glacier Bay, Alaska, as part of the National Geographic Society’s Burroughs Glacier Expedition. In 1989-90 he spent two summers living 50 miles from the nearest human outpost in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve.

