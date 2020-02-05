The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team played several of the top teams in the region last week, tying Western Wisconsin 2-2, losing to the state’s third-ranked team, the Eau Claire Area Stars, 0-3, and getting edged 2-3 in overtime by the Hudson Raiders.

Kennedy Sprenger scored both of the Hurricanes’ goals against Western Wisconsin on Jan. 28, while Soile Doyle scored both of the Canes’ goals against Hudson in last Saturday’s game at Rice Lake.

