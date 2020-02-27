The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team finished its regular season with three losses on the road last week: 39-38 at Spooner; 66-44 at Superior; and 58-33 at Ladysmith.
Senior Emily Morgan led the Hurricanes in scoring in all three games with 14 points against Spooner, 16 against Superior and 15 against Ladysmith.
