The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team finished its regular season with three losses on the road last week: 39-38 at Spooner; 66-44 at Superior; and 58-33 at Ladysmith.

Senior Emily Morgan led the Hurricanes in scoring in all three games with 14 points against Spooner, 16 against Superior and 15 against Ladysmith.

