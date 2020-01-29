Following a 3-2 loss at Black River Falls, the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team skated to two wins at the Hayward Sports Center last week, 6-3 over the North Shore Storm on Thursday and 2-1 over the Onalaska Hilltoppers on Saturday.
The Hurricanes snapped the Hilltoppers’ four-game winning streak and improved their season record to 8-8-1. They will play two important sectional seeding games this week, facing the ECA Stars in Eau Claire on Thursday and hosting the Hudson Raiders on Saturday at the Rice Lake hockey arena.
