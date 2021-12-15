The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team defeated the Eau Claire Area Stars for a second time this season with a 5-0 win at Rice Lake on Dec. 7 and then defeated the North Shore Storm from Minnesota 7-2 in a Dec. 9 game at Ashland.

Makaela Reinke scored two goals against Eau Claire and the Canes scored on two power plays. Greta Woelber earned her first shutout of the season in the nets.

