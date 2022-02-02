Reaching for the puck

Hurricane forward Makaela Reinke (right) and Moose Lake’s Chelbi Hanson reach for the puck during the Jan. 25 girls hockey game at the Hayward Sports Center.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team skated to a 10-3 win over Northern Edge and lost to Moose Lake Area, Minnesota, 5-1 in games last week to move their season record to 14-8.

Gillian Johnson and Hailey Olby each scored a hat trick in the game against Northern Edge, and Reese Sheehan had two goals.

