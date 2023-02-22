The Hayward girls co-op hockey team staged a dramatic offensive display for local fans Thursday, Feb. 16, with a dominant 11-0 victory over the Medford Raiders in the opening round of the Section 1 playoffs at the Hayward Sports Center.

Playing the lead role for the Hurricanes was sophomore winger Reese Sheehan, who awed the fans and baffled the Raiders by scoring five goals and contributing three assists — an eight-point night for the Hurricane standout.

