Kennedy Sprenger’s power play goal at 2:55 of sudden-victory overtime lifted the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team to a 2-1 win over the Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabers in a WIAA sectional quarterfinal playoff Thursday, Feb. 20, in Chippewa Falls.

The Sabers took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal by Ella Ausman. The Hurricanes tied the score at 12:22 of the third period on an unassisted goal by Jerzy Petit.

