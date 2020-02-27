Kennedy Sprenger’s power play goal at 2:55 of sudden-victory overtime lifted the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team to a 2-1 win over the Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabers in a WIAA sectional quarterfinal playoff Thursday, Feb. 20, in Chippewa Falls.
The Sabers took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal by Ella Ausman. The Hurricanes tied the score at 12:22 of the third period on an unassisted goal by Jerzy Petit.
