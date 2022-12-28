The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team evened its season record at 3-3 with a 48-42 victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Chetek.

The Canes jumped out to a 25-10 lead at halftime and held off a second-half rally by the Bulldogs, who outscored the Canes 32-23 in the half.

